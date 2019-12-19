IRONTON — An Ironton area man rejected a plea deal Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would sentence him from 10 years to life in a rape case.
Shannon M. Ghee, 27, of Township Road 102, Ironton, was indicted in March on a charge of rape. The charge, which carries a maximum sentence of from 25 years to life, also carried two specifications. One alleges that the victim is under the age of 13 and the second was that he purposely compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force.
Ghee is charged with the rape of the young victim between Jan. 1, 2014, and March 8, 2019.
The case is set for trial Jan. 13.
In an unrelated case, Kiah Maynard, 27, of Township Road 1167, Proctorville, denied violating community control sanctions. Maynard was convicted several years ago of burglary and complicity to aggravated burglary, theft and grand theft. He was sentenced to prison and served several years before getting a judicial release.
He was placed on community control sanctions and was arrested on drug charges last month. The community control sanctions issue is set for trial Jan. 29. The drug charges are pending.
In other cases:
Donna Ingrassia, 63, of the 200 block of Hamilton Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete up to a 4 1/2
- -month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Brandi N. Traylor, 37, of Private Drive 2089, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Josh Dyer, 31, of the 2800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to get inpatient treatment at Spectrum and do 500 hours of community service.
- Aaron J. Pemberton, 45, of the 2500 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence, possession of meth and possession of heroin. A $10,000 recognizance bond was set in the case and he was ordered to remain in custody until being admitted to a treatment program.
- Danny K. Blankenship, 47, of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Prosecutors dismissed a forgery charge against Olyvia Huff, 19, of Township Road 1186, South Point. She agreed to enter a diversion program.