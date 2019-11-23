IRONTON — An Ironton area man rejected a plea deal Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent him to prison for 15 years.
Robert Ray, 48, of Ohio 93, Ironton, pleaded innocent earlier to two counts of abduction, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. He also pleaded innocent to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and misdemeanor assault.
Jeff Smith, an assistant Lawrence County prosecutor, said Ray faces 33 years in prison if convicted. The case is set for trial Jan. 9 before Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Bryan K. Stamper, 50, of Ohio 141, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth.
Finley sentenced him to 36 months in prison. Stamper could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison.
In other cases:
- Bradley Plumley, 37, of Berry Road, Scottown, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to a year in prison in both cases, with the sentences to run concurrently.
- Anthony P. Giammarco, 24, of Private Drive 239, South Point, rejected a plea offer that would have sentenced him to prison for six years and the chance for judicial release after four years on charges of burglary, theft from people in a protected class and possession of criminal tools. The case is set for trial Dec. 19. A final pretrial was set for Dec. 3.
- James C. Elkins, 41, of Ohio 243, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Mark A. Sullivan, 44, of the 2700 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Claudette R. Gibson 45, of Township Road 1013, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Dale L. Turner, 44, of Township Road 268, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Clifford E. Jenkins, 45, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to escape, vandalism, tampering with evidence and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Nathaniel Marshall, 24, of the 500 block of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Steven E. Miller, 54, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Nathan Gilliam, 22, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of passing bad checks. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.