IRONTON — An Ironton man rejected a plea offer Tuesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent him to prison for 12 years with the possibility of early release after serving eight years.
Philip Odell, 30, of the 1000 block of Ellison Avenue, Ironton, waived his speedy trial rights in the case.
He is charged with burglary, tampering with evidence, escape, failure to appear, possession of heroin and felony vandalism.
Judge Andy Ballard set the case for trial Jan. 2.
In an unrelated case, Ballard expressed his displeasure with both prosecution and defense counsel concerning the handling of a case involving Gene Dowdy, 33, of Ohio 141, Ironton.
Dowdy was named in a special grand jury indictment on charges of aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He initially was going to agree to plead to a criminal bill of information and face up to two years in prison. He deferred, leading to the calling of a special grand jury to handle the case.
Dowdy was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County, pay court costs and do 200 hours of community service.
He was ordered to stay in jail until a bed becomes available at STAR.
Ballard called the handling of the case, with the expense of a special grand jury, “a colossal waste of taxpayer resources. I’m extremely upset with all the parties. This was not a good showing.”
In other cases:
- Tiffany S. Rudmann, 37, of Center Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Ballard to 11 months in prison for violating community control sanctions.
- Steven Earl pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and get drug abuse treatment.
- Anthony Kershner, 41, of Oakland Avenue, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was sentenced to seven months in jail, with the sentence to run concurrent with a prison sentence from Kentucky.
- Carrie Barnes, 38, of Township Road 179, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the drug relapse program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Matthew Allen Riffe, 30, of the 800 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent in a four-count drug indictment, including two counts of trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a juvenile. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Christopher R. Kelley, 34, of Township Road 1051, Ironton, pleaded innocent to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Christopher J. Adkins, 43, of County Road 119, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. Bond was set at $15,000.