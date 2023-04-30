IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Homer J. Jenkins, 61, of Walnut Street, Ironton, entered the guilty pleas. Judge Andy Ballard ran the sentence concurrently with an earlier prison sentence of five to seven-and-a-half years in prison on charges including burglary.
In an unrelated case, Carl E. Thompson, 46, of the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of meth and violating community control sanctions (probation).
Thompson faces a 44-month prison sentence. Ballard set final sentencing for May 3. Thompson was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending final sentencing.
In other cases:
Tyron Markel, 47, of County Road 45, Ironton, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. He could be eligible for early release after serving four years.
Nicholas Blaylock, 38, of County Road 15, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions (probation) and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and continue on probation.
Gregory S. Henry, 51, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
Sean A. Antis, 45, Columbus, rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced to prison for eight to 12 years. He is charged with several counts of trafficking in the vicinity of a school. Antis faces a maximum sentence of 19 to 23 years in prison. The case is set for trial May 15.
Charla D. Campbell, 43, of Clark Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to complete treatment, be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and participate in drug court.
Alisha Foster, 34, of Little Solida Road, South Point, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program. Foster was ordered to complete a treatment program at Lawrence County Recovery and to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Kelli Vickers, 42, of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Roy G. Bentley, 57, of County Road 56, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Lindsey Sharp Jr., 65, of County Road 522, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Patrick S. Jones, 27, of Township Road 1031, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Marc Bond, 48, of the 2700 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to theft and domestic violence. He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Christopher N. Kipp, 31, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Kipp was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.