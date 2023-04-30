The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.

Homer J. Jenkins, 61, of Walnut Street, Ironton, entered the guilty pleas. Judge Andy Ballard ran the sentence concurrently with an earlier prison sentence of five to seven-and-a-half years in prison on charges including burglary.

