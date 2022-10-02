IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four to six years in prison for felonious assault, disruption of public services and domestic violence.
Zachary D. Corn, 29, of County Road 52, Ironton, could be released after serving three years in prison to Mended Reeds in Ironton for treatment. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, David R. Havel, 41, of the 700 block of Etna Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. Another drug charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Havel was sentenced to 36 months in prison by Ballard.
In other cases:
Rodney Spears, 28, of Ohio 243, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He faces 18 months in prison. Final sentencing was set for Oct. 5.
Ryan K. Edwards, 47, of East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 200 hours of community service.
Jessy Ball, 37, of the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to felony trespassing and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Ball’s probation was transferred by West Virginia. An assault charge was dismissed.
Tiffany J. Henry, 30, of Ohio 243, Deering, pleaded not guilty to failure to show. She also faces charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment.
Angela Adkins, 30, of Camp Branch Road, Huntington, admitted violating intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to stay on sanctions and complete the program at STAR.
Michelle Jenkins, 41, of Township Road 606, Ironton, admitted violating intervention in lieu of conviction sanctions and was ordered to stay on sanctions and get treatment.
James Munyan, 30, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and disrupting public service. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment.
Tyler D. Bryant, 34, of Kentucky 168, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth, obstruction of official business and resisting arrest, and was released on a $2,500 bond and ordered to get treatment if needed.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.