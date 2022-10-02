The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX court legal 01.jpg

IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four to six years in prison for felonious assault, disruption of public services and domestic violence.

Zachary D. Corn, 29, of County Road 52, Ironton, could be released after serving three years in prison to Mended Reeds in Ironton for treatment. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.