IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to burglary, receiving stolen property and safe-cracking.
Jonathan L. Watts, 23, of the 400 block of Buckhorn Street, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Shawn Sagraves, 29, of County Road 15, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to two years in prison.
In other cases:
- Keith E. Pauley, 45, of Samson Avenue, Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get inpatient drug treatment.
- Justin Clay, 29, of the 300 block of Pine Street, Ironton, was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was ordered to complete the relapse program at STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program can take up to six months to complete. He also was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Joshua Cremeans, 39, of County Road 1, South Point, was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Trenton Adkins, 21, of County Road 115, Chesapeake, was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Marcus A. Sloan, 22, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to obstruction of justice. He also faces charges of receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $75,000.