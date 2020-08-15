IRONTON — An Ironton-area man was sentenced to four to six years in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for burglary and vandalism.
Jawana Jenkins, 25, of County Road 180, Ironton, was sentenced in the case Wednesday by Judge Andy Ballard. Jenkins could be eligible for early release after serving three years in prison. If released, he would be required to participate in up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Jenkins also was ordered to pay court costs and $1,678 in restitution.
In an unrelated case, Garland Sharp, 30, of County Road 181, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to seven months in prison.
In other cases:
Charles G. Hacker, 41, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of 12 grams of meth, aggravated trafficking in meth, illegal manufacture of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He faces a maximum of 7 1/2
- years in prison. Final sentencing was set for Sept. 2.
- Laura M. Massie, 31, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. Massie was ordered to stay in jail until a bed becomes available at the community-based correctional facility and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Brendan T. Moore, 19, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to jail for six to nine years on charges of felonious assault and child endangering. The case is set for trial Aug. 31.
- Barry Hemmpill, 28, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to four months in prison.
- Tyler Butcher, 18, of Township Road 120 North, South Point, admitted violating community sanctions. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program and do 200 hours of community service.
- William Webb, 34, of the 100 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Robert Stokes, 35, of Shenandoah, Virginia, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to forfeit a gun and was fined $1,250.
- Tiffany Workman
- , 32, of Township Road 268, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- Darin Preston, 29, of Staunton, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. His probation was transferred to Virginia and he was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
- Clarence Botkins, 48, of Private Drive 4287, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Melissa Bridges, 34, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report and not follow regulations. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail.