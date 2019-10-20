IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced to two years in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug and community control sanctions case.
Scott D. Christian, 40, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Judge Andy Ballard.
Christian also admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report, using drugs and failing to follow treatment requirements. Ballard sentenced him to six months in prison for that and ordered it to run consecutively with the drug case. Christian also was credited with 74 days already served.
In an unrelated case, Charles F. Waddell, 43, of the 500 block of Railroad Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to two years in prison.
In other cases:
- Morrell Carter, 28, of the 800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was found competent to stand trial on a charge of harassment by an inmate. Carter asked for a second evaluation. Meanwhile, a plea of innocent was reinstated in the case by Ballard.
- Laurisha Nelson, 31, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Nelson also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Charges of trafficking and possession of heroin against Adrian Ludaway, 29, of Detroit, were dismissed. Ludaway pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 45 days in the county jail, fined $375 and had his driver’s license revoked for six months. He also was ordered to pay costs and was credited for 42 days already served.
- T.J. Jenkins Jr., 35, of Township Road 1368, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program, followed by getting treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Tyler Butcher, 27, of County Road 120 North, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Caleb D. Cade, 20, of the 1400 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Walter W. Brewer II, 54, of Township Road 109, South Point, pleaded innocent to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $50,000.