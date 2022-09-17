IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to 42 months in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Tyler Keeton, 21, of the 300 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
Keeton could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County to complete a two- to four-month program there.
In an unrelated case, Michael Jenkins, 26, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Jenkins faces a maximum seven years in prison. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Oct. 5.
In other cases:
Gilbert Lawrence Jr., 52, of the 3900 block of Riverside Drive, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to felony charges. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending and to get a drug and alcohol assessment to determine if treatment is needed.
Shane Taylor, 32, of Township Road 1051, Ironton, denied violating community control sanctions. Taylor completed the program at STAR and also faces new charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Taylor has been released on bond while the case is pending. He is charged with failing a drug screening and failing to report to probation officials.
In other earlier cases, Kimberly S. Ressler, 54, of the 400 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. Ressler was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Eric Avery, 43, of County Road 45, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Avery was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
