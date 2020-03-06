IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of drugs.
Steven D. Harper, 43, of Township Road 1183, Ironton, was given credit for time already served in jail since Dec. 17 toward the prison sentence. He also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and forfeit $142 in cash and a Smith & Wesson handgun.
In an unrelated case, Joshua J. Kerns, 28, of County Road 1, South Point, was found competent to stand trial on a charge of rape. He was evaluated by Court Clinic in Cincinnati after pleading not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the rape charge.
In other cases:
- Dean A. Montroso, 49, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report and failing to take a drug test. He was ordered to complete the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He was ordered to stay in jail until a bed opens up March 17.
- Christine G. Waller, 28, of McGovney Avenue, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sent her to jail for two years with the possibility of release after 18 months. She has pleaded innocent to charges of aggravated trafficking in meth and complicity to trafficking in drugs. The case also carries a possible $10,000 fine. The charges carry a maximum three years in prison upon conviction.
- Larry Burton, 47, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to show and pay fees and costs. He was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at STAR.
- Melissa K. Lyons, 43, of the 300 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was placed on community control sanctions for four years after pleading guilty in a drug case. She was ordered to do 200 hours of community service, get inpatient drug abuse treatment and pay court costs.
- Kasey Joe Perry, 21, of the 500 block of Oakmont Drive, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Perry was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Darin M. Preston, 28, of Staunton, Virginia, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $7,500.
- Charles G. Thacker II, 40, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, illegal manufacturing of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending subsequent court proceedings.
- Ryan A. Bowman, 21, of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to breaking and entering. He was released on a $15,000 bond and placed on house arrest.