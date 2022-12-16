The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Nicholas R. Griffith, 33, of the 700 block of Mill Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in October to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and three counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds.

