IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Nicholas R. Griffith, 33, of the 700 block of Mill Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in October to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and three counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds.
Griffith was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. The judge also credited him with two months already spent behind bars toward the prison sentence.
In an unrelated case, Travis K. Sparks, 39, of the 100 block of South 4th Street, West, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
He faces a maximum sentence of from eight to 12 years of prison. Final sentencing was set for Jan. 4.
In other cases:
Charles A. Kerns, 38, of Private Drive 2408, South Point, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for cutting off an ankle monitor from Lawrence Municipal Court. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison. Authorities also agreed not to pursue an escape charge against Kerns as part of a plea agreement.
Dawn M. Williford, 51, of the 900 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse at a specified governmental facility. She was placed on community control sanctions for three years and was ordered to complete a four-to-six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
James C. Brammer, 48, of the 1100 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was placed on community control sanctions for 30 months. He was ordered to continue treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
Charges of breaking and entering and theft against Jeremy Butcher, 33, of County Road 120N, South Point, were dismissed.
Jason L. Dean, 43, of Trenton Place, Huntington, admitted violating terms of intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Stephen M. Somon, 49, of the 300 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, theft and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $20,000.
