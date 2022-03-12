IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Frank Lewis, 40, of the 2500 block of 13th Street, South, was indicted earlier on a charge of trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school.
He was sentenced Wednesday in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, William Bragg, 42, of the 3300 block of Thomas Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program can take two to four months to complete.
In other cases:
David Jenkins, 47, of Private Drive 268, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on bond while the case is pending and ordered to get drug treatment.
Phillip Harris, 53, of Private Drive 53, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Dee Tibbs, 44, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in a drug possession case. Tibbs was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Robbie Leibee, 55, of the 2200 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to drug possession. A pretrial was set for April 13.
