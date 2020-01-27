IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison in a drug case.
Matthew Riffe, 30, of the 800 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Riffe was sentenced for trafficking in meth.
In an unrelated case, Melvin Cade, 40, of the 1400 block of South 2nd Street, was sentenced to three years in prison by Ballard. Cade pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, failure to appear and felony vandalism.
In other cases:
- Robert Evan Wilder, 29, of Middletown, New York, pleaded guilty to possession of three grams of meth and to violating community control sanctions. Ballard sentenced him to two years in prison.
- Ronald Lee Patrick, 54, of Township Road 616, South Point, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in drugs, having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property. Patrick faces up to five years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. Final sentencing was set for March 11.
- Dustin Carver, 39, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of 9.9 grams of meth. He was sentenced to a year in prison. A misdemeanor theft charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
- Nathaniel Delong, 41, of County Road 15, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of crystal meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to continue treatment at Riverside Recovery and to do 200 hours of community service.
- Natasha Strunk, 33, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
- Douglas E. Pratt II, 39, of Wilson Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to get treatment and be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Two people had drug charges dismissed by Ballard after they went drug and alcohol free for a year and completed drug treatment. They were April E. Chandler, 36, of Raceland, Ky., and Kallie M. Briggs, 25, of Gallipolis, Ohio.