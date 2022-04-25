IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly five to seven years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Scott Christian, 42, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded guilty earlier to three counts of aggravated possession of meth and one count of possession of a fentanyl related compound. Several other charges including aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Christian to four years and 11 months to six years and 11 months in jail in the drug case.
In an unrelated case, bond was set at $50,000 for James D. Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, Ashland, who was indicted earlier on three counts of rape. Stewart has been lodged in the Lawrence County Jail for at least a week without bond. Following a bond hearing Monday, a $50,000 bond was set in the case.
In other cases:
- Bond was set at $150,000 for Bryan K. Shaffer, 52, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and three counts of criminal damaging. He was indicted earlier on charges of aggravated assault and receiving stolen property. Ballard increased the bond after Shaffer walked away from a treatment program.
- Alonzo Cathey, 55, of East Point, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. He was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years and will transfer the probation to Michigan.
- Misty D. Hunt, 42, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Hunt was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds, do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- Wesley D. Hall, 46, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating terms of his treatment program and was ordered to be drug and alcohol free for a year ending at Nov. 12, 2022.
- Ashley J. Honaker, 37, and a co-defendant, Jessy L. Ball, 37, both of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to burglary and assault. Both were released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Alan Lee Combs, 42, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Dariana D. Coyne, 32, of the 300 block of Prospect Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.