IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison in a drug case.
Michael J. Roche, 62, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. He could be eligible for early release after serving 15 months to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County to complete up to a six-month program there.
Roche also was given credit for 105 days already served behind bars.
In an unrelated case, William D. French, 40, of County Road 57, South Point, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and possession of fentanyl. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison.
He was ordered to continue to get drug counseling. Final sentencing was set for next week.
In other cases:
- Claudette R. Gibson, 45, a Kentucky resident, denied violating community control sanctions. She faces a maximum sentence of three years and four months in prison. The case was set for trial Nov. 29.
- Crystal Hodge, 39, of Ohio 139, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to failure to appear. She was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. She also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- Cody Ray Smith, 25, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Thomas Massie, 35, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in meth. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and seek drug treatment.