IRONTON — An Ironton man who cut off his ankle monitor and failed to show up for a court appearance in a drug case was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five years in prison.
John Richendollar, 34, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, vandalism, failure to appear and several counts of drug trafficking.
He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
Richendollar also was ordered to pay $600 to the county probation department to replace the ankle monitor, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
In an unrelated case, Christopher Frazier, 41, of County Road 1A, Ironton, pleaded guilty to several drug trafficking indictments, a protection order, disrupting public service and another charge and was sentenced by Finley to five years in prison.
In other cases:
Cody Burks, 27, of Eleanor, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to an amended burglary charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Adam Daniels, 41, of the 100 block of North High Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal trespassing and falsification. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison.
Evelyn Caplinger, 49, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Jimmy Turvey, 21, of Ohio 93, Pedro, failed a drug screen when he showed up for a pretrial. He was ordered to undergo inpatient treatment at Riverside Recovery. He is charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 12.3 grams of meth. The case is set for trial Nov. 29.
