IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four-and-a-half years in prison in a drug case.
Michael Morris, 39, of the 100 block of North Street, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. Morris could be eligible for early release after serving nine months in prison.
In an unrelated case, John Stapleton, 45, of Junior Road, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault. He faces six to nine years in prison and could be eligible for early release after serving five years in prison.
Stapleton also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also could be fined and lost his driver’s license from two to 10 years.
In other cases:
Garrett Haynes, 46, of Barkley Court, Russell, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a treatment program.
Brad Scoljaric, 30, of the 1200 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $50,000 by Special Judge L. Allen Goldsberry.
Jeremy Griffin, 42, of West Union, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. He also has been charged with tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. Bond was set at $25,000 and if bond is secured, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Kyle Koenig, 33, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year.
