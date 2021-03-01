IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Kristin Shipman, 38, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Shipman also was ordered to forfeit two weapons and $175 in cash.
In an unrelated case, Santonio Wilson, 28, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. The case had been set for trial March 8. He earlier pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Ballard ordered that Wilson by evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati and vacated the trial date. The case has been pending since July.
In other cases:
Jesse D. Mezo, 35, of County Road 70, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to felony domestic violence and admitted violating community control sanctions. Mezo, a veteran who served in Fallujah, was placed back on community control sanctions for four years. He earlier left a Veterans Administration program in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He could face up to seven years in prison if he violates sanctions. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Nathaniel Walsh, 37, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery.
- David E. Valentine, 60, of the 300 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year and to complete a treatment program. He also was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.
- Leslie Gore, 38, of Township Road 6608, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a treatment program.
- Timothy Ross, 40, of Township Road 111, Ironton, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.