IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 18 month in prison in a drug case.
Lonnie Garcilaso, 40, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, James Cade, 40, of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, was ordered to complete up to a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
In other cases:
A felony charge of Justin Kersey, 42, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, was dismissed.
Leon Adams Jr., 63, of County Road 60, South Point, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $5,000, and he was ordered to get treatment.
Terry Qualls, 45, of Portsmouth Road, Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to two counts of grand theft. He was released on a $25,000 bond while the case is pending.
Jeremy Butcher, 33, of County Road 120, South Point, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and theft. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and ordered to continue treatment.
Byron G. Myers, 34, of Township Road 112, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond.
Benjamin Hawk, 33, of Township Road 1525, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Steven B. Stamper, 23, of County Road 14, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply to the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
