IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison in a drug case.
Chester Stamper, 62, of the 2800 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Stamper could be eligible for early release after serving three years for charges including aggravated trafficking in drugs.
In an unrelated case, Brenton Littlejohn, 22, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, was sentenced to four years in prison for grand theft. He could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In other cases:
- John Smith, 41, of Gullett Road, Franklin Furnace, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He could be released to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving nine months in prison. The program at STAR takes two to four months to complete.
- John Collins, 33, of Ohio 243, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He also was given credit for 106 days already served.
- Courtney McCabe, 32, of the 500 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was sentenced to four years on community control sanctions and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Nathan Grice, 37, of South Bend, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault. Bond was set at $75,000. If released, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get assessed to determine if he needs treatment.
- Corey Cline, 44, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get inpatient treatment and wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Dennis Lambert, 48, of the 1400 block of the Court of the Three Sisters, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and was ordered to get inpatient treatment and wear an ankle monitor.
- Kyle Morrison, 25, of Wayne, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was released on a $25,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Kelli Schrode, 40, of Margaret Street, Ashland, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Justin Kersey, 42, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get inpatient treatment and wear an ankle monitor.