IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison in a drug trafficking case.
Morgan Lemaster, 29, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to three drug trafficking counts. He was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Corey Cline, 44, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In other cases:
Shannon Lewis, 38, of Fleminsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Lewis also was ordered to complete a drug treatment program at Riverside Recovery.
Dylan Slone, 26, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $375 and had his driver’s license suspended for a year.
