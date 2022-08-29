The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison in a drug trafficking case.

Morgan Lemaster, 29, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to three drug trafficking counts. He was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Christen Finley.

