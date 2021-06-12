IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Brandon Cron, 27, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was indicted on charges of identity fraud, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. He was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, William Earls, 32, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to 22 months in prison.
In other cases:
- Charles McKenzie, 57, of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, was resentenced to 12 months in prison.
- Michael Preston, 54, of County Road 6, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR Community Justice Center. The program can take up to 180 days to complete.
- David L. Rickey Jr., 46, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. He also faces three other felony charges. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Kayla Burke, 36, of the 900 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and seek treatment.
- Jessy Stapleton, 33, of Township Road 245 W. Pedro, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances. Stapleton was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.