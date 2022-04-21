IRONTON — An Ironton man convicted of eight counts of rape was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and likely will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Keith McKinney, 27, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was convicted following a two-day trial before Judge Christen Finley. The judge ran the sentences of four of the rape counts for 25 years to life consecutive and ran the other four counts concurrently.
That brought the sentence to 100 years to life. McKinney also was named a Tier 3 sexual offender, requiring him to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life. He was convicted of the rape of a child under the age of 13, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecutor.
McKinney was credited for already spending more than a year in jail.
In an unrelated case, Jimmy Turvey, 21, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was sentenced to three years in prison in a drug trafficking case. He could be released after spending two years in prison.
In other cases:
- Matthew Christian, 35, of the 300 block of Bellefonte Street, Ashland, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence for cutting off an ankle monitor. He also was ordered to pay $600 restitution for the cost of the monitor.
- Gregory Riggs, 32, of Ohio 243, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
- Staci Bordelon, 34, of Back Road, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
- Justin Lambert, 45, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
- Nikki Lewis, 43, of Private Drive 82, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Lewis was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get drug treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
- Aaron Cooper, 41, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year and Cooper was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center.
- Dee Tibbs, 44, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring Tibbs to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Amy B. Norman, 36, of Township Road 323, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of 2.91 grams of meth and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Jonathan Berry, 18, of the 400 block of Front Street, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Adam Fraback, 37, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Bethany Graham, 20, of the 300 block of 3rd Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Zachary Holder, 28, of the 100 block of Brubaker Drive, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.