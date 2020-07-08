IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to the rape of a 6-year-old girl in 2018 and to the rape of two other female foster children in 1994.
Dale Kelley, 67, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of rape and one count of tampering with evidence. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. The case had been set for trial this week.
Kelley faces a life sentence in prison. Before the case started for trial in Ironton, Kelley entered guilty pleas to the charges before Finley. He was represented by Scioto County attorney Gene Meadows.
“The victims’ families were pleased,” Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said Wednesday. “They can start the healing process now.”
The victims were 6, 13 and 14 years old, Anderson said.
Authorities began investigating the two older cases after the 2019 case was filed against Kelley, Anderson said.
In an unrelated case, Aaron J. Pemberton, 45, of Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case.
Finley placed him on community control sanctions for four years and ordered him to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Pemberton also was ordered to pay $600 restitution and do 400 hours of community service.
In another case, Shawn Stapleton, 40, of South Point, Ohio, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond, placed on house arrest and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending further court proceedings.