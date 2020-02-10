IRONTON — An Ironton area man admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to eight months in prison.
Claude Allen, 28, of County Road 52, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Cody Gollihue, 24, of West Liberty, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
In other cases:
- Justin Miller, 28, of Chinn Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Peter Richardson, 48, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer. He was placed on community control sanctions for two years and ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Delmar Jenkins, 31, of the 700 block of Vine Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of felonious assault, aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Crystal Lewis, 38, of the 1400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to harassment by inmate. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Jubel Shane Ross, 23, of the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in heroin. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Jerrod Pratt, 37, of Township Road 1034, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Tonia Riley, 47, of Mullins Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Amy Pringle, 36, of Middleport, Ohio, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Charges of tampering with evidence and possession of controlled substances were dismissed against Danielle E. Fager, 32, of Kokomo, Indiana.