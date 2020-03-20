IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison in a drug case.
Carl W. Jenkins Jr., 28, of Private Drive 523, Ironton, was indicted last year on heroin and meth possession charges. He could be eligible for early release from prison after serving 18 months.
In an unrelated case, Dale Kelley, 67, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for 15 years to life. Kelley was indicted last year on three counts of rape and one count of tampering with evidence. The case is set for trial March 25.
In other cases:
- Irving C. Vansickle, 33, of Burlington, Kentucky, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for theft of a motor vehicle.
- Megan C. Johnson, 28, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction for aggravated possession of meth. She is required to be drug and alcohol free for a year and was ordered to get treatment at Family Medical Center in Ironton.
- Tracy R. McNeely, 38, of the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. McNeely was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program.
- Jacob D. Cochran, 26, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Crystal Lewis, 38, of the 1400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was ruled incompetent to stand trial on a charge of harassment by an inmate. She was ordered to be transported to Appalachian Behavioral Health in Athens, Ohio, to determine if she can be restored to competence and be able to stand trial.
- Michael Maze, 33, of the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, was found competent to stand trial on charges of felonious assault, assault, robbery, escape, burglary, failure to appear and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $100,000 pending further court proceedings.
- Timothy K. Adkins, 35, of Township Road 194E, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to harassment by an inmate and resisting arrest. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay $88.88 in restitution to Mended Reeds in Ironton.
David Borders, 38, of the 600 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 200 hours of community service.