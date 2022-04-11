IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 38 months in prison after he admitted violating community control sanctions.
Aaron Pemberton, 34, of Back Road, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Staci Stein, 35, of Stella Drive, Ashland, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Finley set bond in the case at $25,000 and was ordered to get a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
In other cases:
Charles May, 42, of Township Road 1995, South Point, declined a plea offer that would include four years of community control sanctions, completing a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and to forfeit a gun. He is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The case is set for trial April 14.
Ricky Stevens, 39, of Ohio River Road, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
A charge of obstructing official business against John P. Blair, 43, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, was dismissed. The case had been set for trial Friday.
Koty J. Meade, 25, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted violating sanctions and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 224 hours of community control sanctions.
