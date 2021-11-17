IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced earlier this month in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison after pleading guilty to arson and burglary.
David Johnson, 24, of Ohio 93, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. After he is released from prison, Johnson will be required to register as an arson offender, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
In an unrelated case, Jeanne Bowling, 35, of Harlan, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to amended trafficking and possession of drugs and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. A charge of failure to appear was dismissed.
In other cases:
Dakota Potter, 29, of West Buckley Road, Ashland, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, felony vandalism and aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin. Final sentencing was set for Jan. 5.
Joshua P. Adams, 18, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of rape. He was ordered to get evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
Christopher Thompson, 47, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Nathan Jenkins, 32, of the 600 block of Cliff Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery in Lawrence County. He also was ordered to forfeit $543 to the Ironton Police Department and do 400 hours of community service.
Jamie Domosely, 36, of Kermit, West Virginia, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a treatment program in Kentucky. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.