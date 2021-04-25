IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 4 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug case.
Keith A. Camp, 52, of Stormes Alley, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, trafficking in 3.5 grams of heroin in the vicinity of a school and trafficking in heroin. Several other drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Camp could be eligible for early release after serving three years in prison to a program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He was given credit for 174 days already spent in jail toward the prison sentence.
Judge Andy Ballard rejected a request from Camp for a one-week furlough before heading to prison. He said Camp already has suffered a drug overdose and cut off an ankle monitor while the case was underway. Ballard also cited Camp’s guilty plea to trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school.
The case had been set for trial May 3. Ballard also ordered Camp to pay court costs and pay to replace the ankle monitor.
Meanwhile, several defendants failed to show up for court appearances Wednesday after cutting off ankle monitors. Ballard issued arrest orders for those defendants, who could face additional charges.
In an unrelated case, Crawford Madden, 50, of Garrison, Kentucky, rejected a plea as a final offer that would have sent him to prison for several years. Madden earlier pleaded not guilty to burglary. The case is set for trial May 13.
In other cases:
- Matthew W. Horner, 37, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, initially rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for four years in a drug case. Horner faces a maximum nine years in prison if convicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Horner asked for 24 hours to consider the deal, and Ballard agreed. The case is set for trial May 6.
- A charge of violating community control sanctions against Larry R. Neal II, 42, of Ohio 140, Wheelersburg, Ohio, was dismissed and withdrawn.
- Matthew Paul Malone, 22, of Township Road 160, Waterloo, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was released on a $50,000 bond while the case is pending.
- Jeffrey D. Castle Jr., 32, no address listed, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions and ordered to complete a 135-day program at STAR Community Justice Center.
- Dewayne B. Ford Jr., 23, of Private Drive 257, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended.
- Ryan Goodpaster, 22, of Township Road 1161, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of heroin and driving under the influence. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.