IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to 57 months in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Scottie R. Corbin, 32, of the 2100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. Corbin could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan W. Rayburn, 35, of the 800 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to harassment by an inmate, assault on a peace officer, aggravated possession of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was ordered to get a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
In other cases:
- A community control sanctions trial for Olivia C. Bailey, 47, of County Road 32, Chesapeake, was continued after new charges were filed against her by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. Bailey faces new charges of tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Kylie B. Barcus, 23, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of hashish. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to get drug treatment and stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Malcolm R. Yancey, 27, of Township Road 1018, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. Yancey also was ordered to continue drug treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
- Amy D. Holland, 33, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Wesley B. White, 23, of the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, escape, failure to appear and vandalism by cutting off an ankle monitor. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Nathaniel T. Marshall, 25, of the 500 block of Scott Avenue, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to get drug treatment and do 500 hours of community service.
- Charles M. Brown, 34, of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in 215.3 grams of marijuana. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.