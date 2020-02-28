IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Jerry Ray Blevins, 24, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to the aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Zachary S. Morrison, 27, of the 1300 block of South 4th Street, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison by Ballard.
In other cases:
Steven D. Harper, 43, of Township Road 1183, Ironton, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property (a vehicle) and admitted violating community control sanctions. Final sentencing was set for March 4.
Brandy L. Farley, 30, of Pemberton Avenue, Chesapeake, was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring her to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year. She was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and to get drug abuse treatment at Spectrum.
Christopher Adkins, 44, of County Road 119, Ironton, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds and do 200 hours of community service.
Danny K. Blankenship, 48, of the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and continue drug abuse treatment.
Sally J. Skaggs, 52, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a felony case. She was ordered to pay $1,952.08 in restitution, was placed on community control sanctions for four years, and was ordered to continue treatment at Spectrum and do 200 hours of community service.
Jerry L. Webb Jr., 59, of Sciotoville, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
Jacob M. Haywood, 44, of the 700 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school. Bond was set at $50,000.
Charles L. Smith, 46, of Township Road 85, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.