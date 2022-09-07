IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to 24 months in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Gregory Spears, 33, of North 7th Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Spears also was fined $5,000.
In an unrelated case, Casey Flaugher, 37, of Rush, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Flaugher also was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 400 hours of community service.
In other cases:
Goldie C. McCalvin, 43, of County Road 131, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of drugs. Bond was set at $35,000.
John Hodge, 49, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
James M. Gothard, 43, of County Road 80, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment while the case is pending.
Caleb Cade, 23, of County Road 10A, Pedro, had a charge of possession of drugs dismissed against him.
Stuart King, 50, of Elizabeth Road, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to drug possession. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Shane Taylor, 32, of Township Road 1031, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs and was released on bond while the case is pending.
James Perkins, 34, of South Point, pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Roy Sprouse, 45, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Melissa Haas, 53, of Township Road 283N, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment and get treatment, if needed.
Timothy L. Henry, 33, of Pleasantville, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment while the case is pending.
