IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced last Wednesday to six to nine years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Michael A. Lusk II, 23, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth (one of them in the vicinity of a juvenile), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence.
He was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. As part of a plea agreement, the prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor as part of the plea agreement.
In an unrelated case, Travis K. Sparks, 39, of the 100 block of 4th Street West, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and several counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
He was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
In other cases:
William L. Waddell, 31, of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.He was placed on community control sanctions for three years and was ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton and complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Waddell also was ordered to forfeit a handgun, two magazines and ammunition to the Ironton Police Department, the arresting police agency in the case.
Matthew S. Fortner, 35, of 2nd Street West, South Point, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. He was placed on community control sanctions for several years and ordered to complete the program at STAR. The prosecution agreed not to pursue a charge of failure to appear as part of a plea agreement. Fortner also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Zachary A. Grubb, of Indian Run Road, Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating terms of his community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program in Scioto County. He also was ordered to pay $11,411 in restitution.
Traci J. Fields, 51, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. Several drug charges were dismissed in another case against Fields.
