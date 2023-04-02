IRONTON — Several people were sentenced to prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
David Layne, 54, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, was sentenced to five years in prison by Judge Christen Finley after he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Layne also had his driver’s license suspended for life.
In an unrelated case, Michael Wheeler 38, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Tanner Howard, 25, of County Road 49, Pedro, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Howard could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison into a local reentry court program.
Brittney Watkins, 32, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was sentenced to three years in prison for robbery of the Marathon station on Charley Creek Road.
In other cases:
Amanda R. Boggs, 36, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County, and her proba
tion was extended by a year.
Stephen M. Thompson, 48, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Ronnie Gillispie, 33, of 4th Street East, South Point, pleaded not guilty to burglary. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and ordered to get inpatient treatment.
Eric Markle, 29, of Private Drive 1577, County Road 25, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Aaron Dickess, 31, of Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Colby Fuselier, 20, of Woodward, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty in a felony case and was released on a $10,000 bond while the case is pending.
