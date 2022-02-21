IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to nine months in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Robert Furnish, 34, of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Dylan Slone, 26, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and improper handing of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
In other cases:
Brenton Littlejohn, 22, of the 1400 block of 1st Street South, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of aggravated possession of meth, breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Jessi L. Hanes, 25, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to a felony charge. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. He also is required to wear an ankle monitor until the case is resolved.
Kelly Doss, 20, of the 900 block of Gary Malone Street, South Point, pleaded innocent in a felony case. Doss was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Tyler Madden, 29, of Lucasville, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in a felony case and was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
