IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, tampering with evidence and making a terroristic threat.

Emory Burke, 42, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty in the case. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.

