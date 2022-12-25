IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, tampering with evidence and making a terroristic threat.
Emory Burke, 42, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty in the case. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Charles Carlisle, 19, of the 1700 block of Donna Court, Avenue, Ashland, pleaded to gross sexual imposition. He was sentenced to five years in prison and could be eligible for early release after serving four years in prison.
In other cases:
Gilbert H. Lawrence Jr., 52, of Riverside Drive, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Final sentencing was set for Jan. 4. He faces a possible 36-month prison sentence and could be eligible for early release after six months. He also was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.
James Adams, no age listed, of Cole Avenue, West Portsmouth, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Adams also was ordered to complete treatment and do 400 hours of community service. About $9,216 in his possession when he was arrested also was confiscated.
Hobert Gearheart, 59, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $50,000.
Lanelle Linkfield, 32, of the 600 block South 10th Street, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. Bond was set at $25,000. She also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Austin Miller, 28, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. Miller was ordered to get inpatient treatment and bond was set at $10,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.