IRONTON — An Ironton man admitted violating community control sanctions Tuesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to 226 days in prison, according to court records.
Reginald Kinstler, 41, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Chelsey Hankins, 34, of South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.
In other cases:
- Austin M. Sharp, 24, of the 1800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Finley also ordered him to continue drug treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
- Steven L. Lindsey, 26, of Township Road 1057, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He earlier was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking and possession of meth, possession of controlled substances and receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Michael Hey, 40, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, pleaded not guilty to felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Samuel S. Bays, 41, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in 7.8 grams of fentanyl. Bond was set at $2,500 and he was ordered to continue drug treatment while the case is pending.
- Travis Brunty, 41, of Ashton, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.