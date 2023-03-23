The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison.

Gregory Cox, 41, of County Road 21, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. He was convicted on charges including burglary and failure to appear. He was given credit for 151 days already spent behind bars.

