IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison.
Gregory Cox, 41, of County Road 21, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. He was convicted on charges including burglary and failure to appear. He was given credit for 151 days already spent behind bars.
In an unrelated case, Mitchell J. Robinson, 42, of the 2500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs.
In other cases:
James Elkins, 44, of Ohio 243, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to nine months in the county jail.
Samantha G. Maynard, 29, of Tomahawk, Ky., admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete a four to six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
John A. Suitor, 31, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of cocaine and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond was set at $25,000 and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Rebecca Allen, 54, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to drug possession and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to get treatment and stay drug and alcohol free for a year.
Jaclyn D. Dillon, 43, of Township Road 1407, South Point, pleaded guilty to deception to obtain dangerous drugs and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to continue treatment and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
