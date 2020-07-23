IRONTON — An Ironton-area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to felonious assault and child endangering.
Christopher M. Dickerson, 25, of Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Brandon Scott McClaskey, 19, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. McClaskey also is required to complete treatment at Spectrum, attend drug court and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Joshua Ellis Patholsky, 46, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and pay court costs. His probation was transferred to West Virginia, where he faces gun charges.
- Clarence Botkins, 48, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of controlled substances and aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Donald Burns, 44, of Wurtland, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of controlled substances, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get assessed for drug abuse treatment.
- Justin Scott McConnell, 39, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of trafficking in cocaine. He was released on a $30,000 recognizance bond.