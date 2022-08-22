IRONTON — Mayor Sam Cramblit was arrested over the weekend on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.
Lt. Nick Lunsford of the Ironton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Cramblit, 31, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Saturday in Lawrence County and cited to Ironton Municipal Court.
Cramblit declined to comment Monday, referring questions to his lawyer, Jeremy Dodgion, of Columbus, Ohio.
Dodgion couldn't be reached for comment Monday.
A court appearance initially was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, but was continued, according to court personnel.
No hearing date has been set.
Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo likely will have to recuse from the case since the city of Ironton pays half the cost to operate Ironton Municipal Court.
The mayor was taken to the Highway Patrol post in South Point, Ohio, and later released after being tested and cited to court. It is the policy of the highway patrol to release an individual if someone comes and picks them up, Lunsford said.
Cramblit wasn't taken to the Lawrence County Jail, according to officials.
