IRONTON — Mayor Sam Cramblit was arrested over the weekend on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.

Lt. Nick Lunsford of the Ironton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Cramblit, 31, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Saturday in Lawrence County and cited to Ironton Municipal Court.

