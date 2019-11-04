IRONTON — Mayor Katrina Keith filed a lawsuit last week against the Lawrence County Board of Elections seeking to have her opponent disqualified as a candidate for mayor and for the board not to count any votes cast for Sam Cramblitt.
Keith hired Portsmouth lawyer George David IV to file the case in the Ohio Supreme Court. The state’s highest court has taken no action, as yet, in the case.
The names of both Keith and Cramblitt currently are on the ballot and Ironton voters will get a choice to vote on the issue when they go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson, who represents the board and the city, disqualified himself from the case. Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman is representing the board of elections.
Keith last month asked the board to disqualify Cramblitt as a candidate in the Ironton mayor’s race. She said he didn’t live in Ironton long enough to qualify as a candidate for mayor under the Ironton city charter.
Cramblitt, 28, denied the claims and said he has lived in Ironton all his life.
He did register to vote when he was a student at Ohio University in Athens. He said he graduated with a degree in politial science in 2015.
He said that while he traveled out of town to work, he kept his address in Ironton.
Under the Ironton City Charter, a candidate has to be a resident for at least five years prior to running for office.
Keith claimed Cramblitt didn’t register to vote in Ironton until 2016.
The board took no action to take Cramblitt’s name off the ballot. Board officials said the challenge by Keith was filed too late.