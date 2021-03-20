IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 3½ years in prison in a drug case.
Richard Lee Heaberlin II, 51, of Ora Richey Road, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and trafficking in meth, among other charges, including violating community control sanctions. Judge Andy Ballard sentenced him.
In an unrelated case, Daniel Jenkins, 42, of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. Jenkins also was ordered to get drug treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- William C. Webb III, 35, of South 9th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year, and he was ordered to continue drug treatment and do 185 hours of community service.
- Anthony S. Stevens, 34, of the 2200 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Daryl Moore, 47, of the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue, Ashland, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Mark Fields, 48, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Ryan Scott Stephens, 33, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay more than $4,000 in restitution.
- Steven Earl, 34, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to theft of drugs, theft of firearms and having weapons while under disability. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment at Riverside Recovery while the case is underway.