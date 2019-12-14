IRONTON — Judge Christen Finley set a final offer Wednesday in a murder case filed earlier this year against James Franklin Wilson for Jan. 8. The case is set for trial Feb. 3 in Ironton.
Wilson, 31, of the 300 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, is charged with stabbing his stepfather, Harold D. Taylor, to death in an altercation at the corner of South 9th and Spruce streets in Ironton. Wilson also is charged with tampering with evidence.
The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. The tampering charge carries a maximum sentence of three years.
Wilson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, Michael D. Perkey, 70, rejected a plea offer that would have sentenced him to nine years in prison with the possibility of an early release after serving seven years. He is charged with burglary and gross sexual imposition. The case is set for trial Jan. 6.
In other cases:
- Kevin R. Garner, 46, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile. Finley set final sentencing for Jan. 8.
- William L. Waddell, 60, of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to six counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Garrett Haynes, 43, of the 300 block of Ferry Street, Russell, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Peter Richardson, 48, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of assault on a peace officer. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
- Jennifer Mays, 33, of the 200 block of Susan Court, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth.
- Brittany L. Rogers, 29, of the 100 block of 3rd Avenue, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Chad R. Hamilton, 42, of Township Road 102, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.