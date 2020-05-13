IRONTON — The nation’s longest continuous running Memorial Day Parade will march on later this month, but it won’t look like the ones that had 30,000 or more people lined up shoulder-to-shoulder along the 3.7-mile parade route.
“With circumstances as they are, it’s tough to have this thing,” said Brent Pyles, president of the parade committee board of trustees. “This is a special time and we’re operating under special circumstances.”
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s parade will run only three blocks along South 3rd Street, from Center Street to Washington Street. Instead of having 12 units, 1,000 participants or more and lasting two hours or longer, this year’s parade will last 20 to 30 minutes, Pyles said Tuesday.
The need for social distancing will mean no spectators, he said.
This year, there will be no Navy Night honors where flags are laid in the Ohio River to honor U.S. Navy veterans and no Ohio Flags of Honor connected with parade activities, Pyles said.
Instead, a new nonprofit called Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes will be putting up about 270 flags on the courthouse lawn.
The group secured a 501©(3) tax-exempt status and identified the names of 260 people from Lawrence County who have died fighting for their country since World War I, said Angela Elliott, the group treasurer. Flags also will be put up for eight law enforcement officers and one firefighter who have died, she said.
The 3-by-5-foot flags will be attached to PVC pipe and anchored with rebar, she said. The flags will be installed May 22, Elliott said.
There will be no marching bands at the parade this year, Pyles said.
“The bulk of the parade will be about veterans,” he said.
“We’ll be using volunteer firefighters to station along the parade perimeter to keep the parade route clear,” Pyles said. “We’re asking people to stay home and watch it online.”
The parade committee cited three reasons to hold the parade this year, Pyles said.
“We want to continue to memorialize those veterans that gave their lives in service of their country,” he said.
Committee officials also wanted to continue the parade for historical reasons.
“It means something to have the country’s longest continuous running Memorial Day Parade,” he said. “We also have to follow safety regulations. We want people to remain safe.”
The parade will start at 10 a.m. May 25 with an honor guard and a 21-gun salute. There will be a riderless horse, veterans units, the Ironton Police Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Highway Patrol officers, among others.
Mayor Sam Cramblitt and Lawrence County officeholders also could march, Pyles said.
Jim Rowe, a longtime parade committee member, will serve as grand marshal. Sally Inglis, a U.S. Army veteran, will be honorary grand marshal, and Lou Pyles, a former grand marshal and a committee member, will be parade commander.