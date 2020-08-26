IRONTON — Two Ironton residents, Charles C.G. Barnette and Alan J. Beam, have completed a 30-week training course by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and were assigned to separate posts, according to a news release.
They were among 42 new troopers participating in a graduation ceremony last week. Beam was selected as the class speaker during the graduation ceremony.
Beam was appointed to the Batavia post, while Barnette was assigned to the Dayton post of the highway patrol.
Meanwhile, Seth E. James from Crown City also was assigned to the Batavia post.