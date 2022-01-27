IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced to 15 months in prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for violating community control sanctions.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced John F. Foster, 48, of Township Road 336, Ironton, in the case and ordered him to pay court costs.
In an unrelated case, Kayla M. Burke, of the 1100 block of Stormes Alley, Ironton, rejected a plea deal in a drug case that would have sent her to prison for six years. Burke, who is pregnant, could be sentenced to prison for six to nine years and face an enhanced sentence of an additional eight years, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Burke is charged with trafficking and possession of 10.6 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.
Ballard set the case for trial March 21.
In other cases:
- Ricky J. Morgan, 66, of Township Road 385, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was ordered to complete a drug treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton. He also was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
- Mark A. Howard, 35, of Barney Branch Road, Greenup, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- William F. Allen Jr., 34, of Oak Hill, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to continue on sanctions and complete the program at STAR.
- Charles L. Smith, 48, of County Road 119, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR, was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Eric M. Spaulding, 37, of Lexington, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of 30 grams of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
- Daniel Doss, 38, of South Point, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to appear and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. He earlier was charged with felony open dumping. That charge was dismissed since it would have required a two- to four-year prison sentence. Doss was ordered to remediate the dumping.
- Robert Hensley, 36, of the 500 block of Hecla Street, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Steven A. Littlejohn, 44, of the 1400 block of Front Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He is to be sentenced Feb. 2.
- Donald J. Spears, of the 400 block of 11th Street, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and his probation was transferred to Kentucky.
- Robert Womack II, 52, of the 900 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to complete a drug treatment program and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Timothy K. Adkins, 37, of Township Road 1294, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and agreed to participate in the Nexus Recovery Docket (drug court). He also was ordered to pay costs and do 200 hours of community service.
- Curtis Johnson, 37, of Lucasville, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was ordered to get treatment, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Kimberly M. Moore, 42, of the 900 block of Harrison Street, Ashland, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. Moore was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment while the case is pending.
- Arlandus Maurice Nolen, 46, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to four counts of trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.