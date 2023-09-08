IRONTON — The roundabouts at U.S. 52 and Ohio 93 at Ironton will be open starting Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
There will be two roundabouts at the intersection, one north of U.S. 52 and one south of the four-lane divided highway.
The roundabouts will be open to traffic and existing signals will be removed and the ramps that have been closed since earlier this year will be reopened to traffic, according to Matt McGuire, a spokesman for the District 9 of the Department of Transportation.
Work is continuing on some parts of the project and some work will be done next spring. The interim completion date for the project this year is mid-October, McGuire said Wednesday.
McGuire warns motorists heading into and out of Ironton using the roundabouts to be cautious since the lanes to be used starting next week will be only 10 feet wide.
South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin, who has a roundabout along U.S. 52 to his town, called it a positive for South Point.
“It reduces serious accidents by 80 to 90 percent,” he said. “It’s a good thing.”
Gaskin said there is a learning curve to using a roundabout. The best thing is there are no stop signs or traffic signals, just yield signs.
“The person in the roundabout has the right of way,” Gaskin said.
“It reduces T-bone accidents” common with traffic signals or stop signs, he said.
South Point has had its roundabout in operation for about three years, he said.
The Ironton roundabout at Ohio 93 has been under construction since April.
Once it opens Tuesday, travel lanes on Ohio 93 will be narrowed with one lane of traffic in each direction, according to a news release.
Remaining work expected to be completed this fall includes construction of the roundabout center islands as well as asphalt surface paving.
Sidewalk work in the area also is planned, McGuire said.
