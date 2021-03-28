IRONTON — An Ironton woman was indicted on drug charges last week by a Lawrence County grand jury.
Amanda Dawn Cade Gillum, 37, of the 3100 block of 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with trafficking and possession of 20.1 grams of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of 5.3 grams of crystal meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, aggravated possession of 5.3 grams of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
The indictment also seeks to confiscate $1,085 in cash in her possession when she was arrested Feb. 23. A second specification in the indictment is that she had three firearms on or about her person while dealing drugs that could enhance any prison sentence should she be convicted.
In an unrelated case, Bryce M. Hogan, 23, of County Road 7, Ironton, was named in a nine-count indictment related to the theft of a Hanging Rock police cruiser.
He is charged with felonious assault on a police officer, kidnapping, two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, escape, theft of a police cruiser last Feb. 19, theft of another vehicle, possession of fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth.
Other indictments were:
- Phillip S. Morrison, 48, of Private Drive 53, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of trafficking and possession of 13.59 grams of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking and possession of meth, trafficking and possession of cocaine, illegal manufacturing of drugs and trafficking in fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile.
- Two Nevada residents, John H. Hudson III, 42, of Henderson, and Heather M. Bucholz, 40, of Las Vegas, were indicted on charges of trafficking in 50 grams of liquid hashish. Bucholz also was charged with possession of hashish, trafficking and possession of 384 grams of marijuana and trafficking and possession of 13.5 grams of hashish. Hudson also was charged with possession of hashish and possession of marijuana.
- Matthew Paul Malone, 22, of Township Road 160, Waterloo, Ohio, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under suspension and failure to control.
- Cedric E. Legette, 28, of Grayson, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of using weapons while intoxicated.
- William J. Wilburn, 46, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with
- illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, two counts of possession of drugs with a prior drug conviction, identity fraud, possession of criminal tools, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing.
- Savannah Owens, 24, of the 400 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on charges of intimidation and assault on a peace officer.
- Troy D. Edwards, 46, of Township Road 1131, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.