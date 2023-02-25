IRONTON — An Ironton area woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to endangering children.
Caitlin Hinton, 36, of Township Road 1049, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. She was credited with 413 days already served and could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months in prison.
In an unrelated case, Cindra Sang-Terry, 33, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to felonious assault on a police officer and failure to comply to the order or signal of a police officer.
Bond was set at $50,000 and she was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case was pending.
In other cases:
Josef Blake, 45, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 months. Final sentencing was set for March 1. He also faces losing his driver’s license from three years to life.
James M. Perkins, 34, of Private Drive 910, Pedro, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and failure to appear. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
Terrence D. Johnson, 36, of Groveport, Ohio, pleaded guilty to felony vandalism. He was ordered to complete treatment and pay $2,366 in restitution.
Misty Robinson, 48, of the 2200 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, admitted violating intervention in lieu of conviction sanctions. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and continued treatment. She also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
Ryan B. Havens, 41, of Millers Ridge Road, Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. Bond was set at $25,000 and he was ordered to get an alcohol or drug assessment and treatment, if needed.
Justin King, 40, of Marion Court, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of meth and possession of heroin.
Tara D. Ralph, 49, of Greenfield, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to get an alcohol or drug assessment and treatment, if needed.
Bryan Stamper, 53, of the 2600 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
William Mann, 73, of Private Drive 7776, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault. Bond of $2,500 from lower court was set.
Joseph Conley, 29, of Private Drive 302, South Point, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Emily Bush, 33, of the 1900 block of 11th Street, Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Bush was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
