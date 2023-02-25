The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court BLOX 7.tif
Metro Creative

IRONTON — An Ironton area woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to endangering children.

Caitlin Hinton, 36, of Township Road 1049, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. She was credited with 413 days already served and could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months in prison.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you