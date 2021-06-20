IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 30 months in prison after she admitted violating community control sanctions.
Mary A. Ross, 50, of the 1000 block of South 5th Street, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Patricia Short, 21, of Westview Street, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
In other cases:
- Bond was set at $150,000 for Teddy R. Nelson, 46, of Township Road 155E, Ironton, after he cut off his ankle monitor while out on bond. He is charged with two counts of aggravated possession of meth, aggravated trafficking in meth and possession of heroin.
- Kimberly D. Griggs, 41, of the 900 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was allowed to continue on sanctions and was ordered to continue treatment and do eight hours of community service per week.
- Megan N. Lawhon, 29, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a 200-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Samantha G. Maynard, 27, of Tomahawk, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings ($6,625) and aggravated possession of meth. Maynard was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 200 hours of community service.
- Bond was set at $25,000 for Eddie R. Hammonds Jr., 31, of Township Road 89, Proctorville, after he failed to show up for a court appearance. He was ordered to get residential treatment and wear an ankle monitor. He is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of meth.
- Samuel C. Santee, 37, of the 2600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drugs. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Samantha L. Pancake, 41, of County Road 29, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to continue drug treatment while the case is pending.